Man dies in road mishap

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :An unknown person died in a road accident here near Mill Sadiqabad on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122, an unknown person was crossing the road when he was hit by a carry-van amid fog. Resultantly, he sustained serious injuries and died.

The identity of the person is yet to be ascertained, said official sources. Qadirpur Raan police is investigating the incident.