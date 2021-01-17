Man Dies In Road Mishap
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 09:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :An unknown person died in a road accident here near Mill Sadiqabad on Sunday.
According to Rescue 1122, an unknown person was crossing the road when he was hit by a carry-van amid fog. Resultantly, he sustained serious injuries and died.
The identity of the person is yet to be ascertained, said official sources. Qadirpur Raan police is investigating the incident.