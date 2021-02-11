Man dies in road mishap

UrduPoint.com
Thu 11th February 2021 | 08:57 PM

A man lost his life in a road mishap near Mithi town on Thursday.

According to police, a speedy pick up jeep hit a rickshaw, it turned over, as a result, the rickshaw driver Ghulam Nabi Bajeer sustained critical injures

According to police, a speedy pick up jeep hit a rickshaw, it turned over, as a result, the rickshaw driver Ghulam Nabi Bajeer sustained critical injures.

Nabi Bajeer, after having first aid at Civil Hospital Mithi, was referred to Hyderabad due to serious condition but he succumbed to injuries on way to Hyderabad. Police have detained the jeep driver and impounded the vehicle.

