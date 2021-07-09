Man dies in road mishap

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Burewala, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :A young man died in a road accident as his motorcycle collided with tractor trolley here near Madina petrol Pump at Chechawatni road on Thursday.

According to Police sources, Majed resident of Burewala was going to his home from office when his motorcycle collided with a speedy tractor trolly coming from opposite side.

As a result, the man died on the spot. The police reached the spot and shifted the body to hospital for necessary legal formalities. The police also registered the case into the matter.