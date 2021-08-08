UrduPoint.com

Man Dies In Road Mishap

Muhammad Irfan 12 seconds ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 10:40 AM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :A person was killed due to collision between mini van and truck near Fatima mill bypass on Sunday.

According to Rescue officials, a mini van driver was installing tyre by placing the vehicle along road side.

Meanwhile, a truck coming from opposite side crushed the van driver. As a result, the driver died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 team rushed to the spot and shifted the body at DHQ hospital.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Qadeer s/o Barkat Ali Sadar police registered the case and started legal action into the incident.

