Man Dies In Road Mishap
Muhammad Irfan 12 seconds ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 10:40 AM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :A person was killed due to collision between mini van and truck near Fatima mill bypass on Sunday.
According to Rescue officials, a mini van driver was installing tyre by placing the vehicle along road side.
Meanwhile, a truck coming from opposite side crushed the van driver. As a result, the driver died on the spot.
Rescue 1122 team rushed to the spot and shifted the body at DHQ hospital.
The deceased was identified as Abdul Qadeer s/o Barkat Ali Sadar police registered the case and started legal action into the incident.