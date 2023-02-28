UrduPoint.com

Man Dies In Road Mishap

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2023 | 03:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :A man died while another three sustained injuries in a collision between a passenger van and a loader rickshaw, here on Tuesday.

According to a Rescue 1122 spokesperson, the accident occurred at Sarwar Shaheed road.

The rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the injured persons to the nearby tehsil headquarters hospital Chowk Sarwar Shaheed for medical treatment.

The deceased person was identified as Muhammad Asim who was a resident of Jhang.

