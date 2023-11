DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) A man died after falling from a moving bus on Tank road here Thursday.

According to spokesman of Rescue 1122, Mustaq was standing at the door of the moving bus when he lost his balance and fell off near Putta Adda on Tank road.

As a result, he died on the spot and the rescue medical team shifted the deceased to the nearby hospital.