Man Dies In Road Mishap
Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2024 | 02:00 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) A man died after a collision between a car and motorcycle near Sanawan, in district Muzaffargarh here on Saturday.
According to Rescue 1122, the deceased person is identified as Sami Ullah (35) son of Malik Munir Ahmed, resident of Sanawan village. The dead body was shifted to rural health centre.
However, local police are investigating the incident.
