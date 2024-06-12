Open Menu

Man Dies In Road Mishap

Faizan Hashmi Published June 12, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Man dies in road mishap

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) A man died after he was hit by a car when he was crossing road near Sahu Chowk, here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122, some local people informed at Rescue 1122 Emergency number about the accident.

When the Rescue 1122 team reached the site, the man was found dead.

The deceased was shifted to Nishtar hospital by Rescue 1122.

Related Topics

Accident Dead Road Car Died Man SITE Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Budget FY 2024-25 Prepared with IMF: Prices hike e ..

Budget FY 2024-25 Prepared with IMF: Prices hike expected

13 minutes ago
 Security forces kill 181 terrorists in Sindh, KP a ..

Security forces kill 181 terrorists in Sindh, KP and Balochistan operations

22 minutes ago
 Sunakshi Sinha addresses rumours about her marriag ..

Sunakshi Sinha addresses rumours about her marriage with Zaheer Iqbal

25 minutes ago
 Budget 2024-25: Govt likely to introduce raise in ..

Budget 2024-25: Govt likely to introduce raise in salaries         

2 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India to face USA today

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India to face USA today

3 hours ago
 Pakistan all set to unveil Rs18 trillion budget to ..

Pakistan all set to unveil Rs18 trillion budget today

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 June 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 June 2024

6 hours ago
 The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: re ..

The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: realme C63

19 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan secure first vict ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan secure first victory by beating Canada

19 hours ago
 Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: ..

Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: Barrister Gohar

20 hours ago
 The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to pr ..

The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to provide passports to those who s ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan