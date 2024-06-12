Man dies in road mishap

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) A man died after he was hit by a car when he was crossing road near Sahu Chowk, here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122, some local people informed at Rescue 1122 Emergency number about the accident.

When the Rescue 1122 team reached the site, the man was found dead.

The deceased was shifted to Nishtar hospital by Rescue 1122.