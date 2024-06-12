Man Dies In Road Mishap
Faizan Hashmi Published June 12, 2024 | 02:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) A man died after he was hit by a car when he was crossing road near Sahu Chowk, here on Wednesday.
According to Rescue 1122, some local people informed at Rescue 1122 Emergency number about the accident.
When the Rescue 1122 team reached the site, the man was found dead.
The deceased was shifted to Nishtar hospital by Rescue 1122.
Recent Stories
Budget FY 2024-25 Prepared with IMF: Prices hike expected
Security forces kill 181 terrorists in Sindh, KP and Balochistan operations
Sunakshi Sinha addresses rumours about her marriage with Zaheer Iqbal
Budget 2024-25: Govt likely to introduce raise in salaries
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India to face USA today
Pakistan all set to unveil Rs18 trillion budget today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 June 2024
The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: realme C63
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan secure first victory by beating Canada
Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: Barrister Gohar
The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to provide passports to those who s ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
National hockey players meet DC15 seconds ago
-
Two arrested for packing fake engine oil17 seconds ago
-
Youth dies in dumper-bike collision19 seconds ago
-
Edu ministery introduces evening shifts to address enrolment challenges20 minutes ago
-
667kg polythene plastic bags seized20 minutes ago
-
Security forces kill 181 terrorists in Sindh, KP and Balochistan operations22 minutes ago
-
Committee recommends closure, merger of some govt entities; contributory pension for new employees40 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 1014 kg drugs concealed in Pasni for smuggling1 hour ago
-
DPO directs for crackdown on excessive fines, prioritize traffic management for Eid1 hour ago
-
Shehbaz lauds Finland’s support for UNSC non-permanent membership1 hour ago
-
Police bust street criminal gang; arrest four1 hour ago
-
MCL closed down 66 unauthorized cattle sales points1 hour ago