Man dies in road mishap

JACOBABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) A man died in a road accident on Thursday when a bus ran over him due to overspeeding under jurisdictions of Thanabad police station.

The police sources said the man identified as Allah Bux Pahnwar 50 years old injured seriously in the accident.

The local people shifted the injured to the civil hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The police arrested the bus driver and started investigation, they added.

