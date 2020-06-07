UrduPoint.com
Man Dies In Road Mishap

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 08:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :A man died in a road mishap near Sona Khan Police Station area of Quetta, police said on Sunday.

According to detail, the victim was crossing the National Highway when a vehicle hit him to death due to over speeding. The body of the deceased was shifted to civil hospital Quetta for legal formalities.

The victim identity could not be ascertained so far.

Police had registered a case.

Pakistan

