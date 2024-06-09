Open Menu

Man Dies In Road Mishap In Bahawalpur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 09, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Man dies in road mishap in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) A man riding his motorcycle has lost his life in a road mishap on canal road here in Bahawalpur.

The official sources in the Punjab Emergency Service Department, Rescue 1122 said that they received information about a road mishap that happened on the canal road near Allama Iqbal Open University Bahawalpur campus.

“The ambulance of the Rescue 1122 rushed to the scene and shifted the body of a bike rider to hospital,” they said.

They further said that the eye witness said that a man riding his bike suddenly fell from his motorcycle on the road and died on the spot. The deceased was identified as 38-year-old Azhar, a resident of Musafirkhana area.

Later, the body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after postmortem and legal formalities.

