UrduPoint.com

Man Dies In Road Mishap In Muzaffargarh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2022 | 05:12 PM

Man dies in road mishap in muzaffargarh

A man was crushed to death in a collision between passenger rickshaw and a truck at lohari mohala near main road Muzaffargarh under the jurisdiction of Sadar police on Wednesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :A man was crushed to death in a collision between passenger rickshaw and a truck at lohari mohala near main road Muzaffargarh under the jurisdiction of Sadar police on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Muhammad zain was trevalling in rickshaw ,when he reached near city Muzaffargarh the rickshaw was collided with a speeding truck which was comming from the opposite side, Resultantly,he died on the spot , while rickshaw driver Mumtaz sustained serious injuries.

Rescuers reached the spot, shifted the body and injured to nearby hospital for necessary legal formalities.

Related Topics

Injured Police Driver Road Died Man Muzaffargarh Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

Philippines calls for vigilance against bird flu s ..

Philippines calls for vigilance against bird flu spread

11 minutes ago
 Eurozone stocks slide, as Germany slashes growth o ..

Eurozone stocks slide, as Germany slashes growth outlook

11 minutes ago
 Chinese envoy calls on DRC to strengthen governanc ..

Chinese envoy calls on DRC to strengthen governance

12 minutes ago
 Soyuz Capsule With 2 Russian Cosmonauts, 1 US Astr ..

Soyuz Capsule With 2 Russian Cosmonauts, 1 US Astronaut Aboard Lands in Kazakhst ..

12 minutes ago
 Consultations on Yemen Conflict Begin in Saudi Ara ..

Consultations on Yemen Conflict Begin in Saudi Arabia Without Houthis, Yemeni Le ..

12 minutes ago
 Thailand industrial production index falls in Febr ..

Thailand industrial production index falls in February

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.