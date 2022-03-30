Man dies in road mishap in muzaffargarh

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :A man was crushed to death in a collision between passenger rickshaw and a truck at lohari mohala near main road Muzaffargarh under the jurisdiction of Sadar police on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Muhammad zain was trevalling in rickshaw ,when he reached near city Muzaffargarh the rickshaw was collided with a speeding truck which was comming from the opposite side, Resultantly,he died on the spot , while rickshaw driver Mumtaz sustained serious injuries.

Rescuers reached the spot, shifted the body and injured to nearby hospital for necessary legal formalities.