Man Dies In Road Mishap In Muzaffargarh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 06:31 PM

A man was hit to death in a collision between trailer and a mini truck near New Basira Bypass at Muzaffargarh-DG Khan Road on Monday

A man was hit to death in a collision between trailer and a mini truck near New Basira Bypass at Muzaffargarh-DG Khan Road on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, 59-year-old Haji Din, son of Muhammad, a resident of Chaman was returning home from Muzaffargarh in a mini truck when a speeding trailer collided with his vehicle near New Basira Bypass.

He sustained serious injuries and died on-the-spot.

The Rescue 1122 personnel reached the spot and shifted the body to District Headquarters Hospital, Muzaffargarh.

