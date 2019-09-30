Man Dies In Road Mishap In Muzaffargarh
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 06:31 PM
A man was hit to death in a collision between trailer and a mini truck near New Basira Bypass at Muzaffargarh-DG Khan Road on Monday
According to Rescue 1122 sources, 59-year-old Haji Din, son of Muhammad, a resident of Chaman was returning home from Muzaffargarh in a mini truck when a speeding trailer collided with his vehicle near New Basira Bypass.
He sustained serious injuries and died on-the-spot.
The Rescue 1122 personnel reached the spot and shifted the body to District Headquarters Hospital, Muzaffargarh.