Man dies in road mishap in Muzaffargarh

(@FahadShabbir)

A man was hit to death in a collision between trailer and a mini truck near New Basira Bypass at Muzaffargarh-DG Khan Road on Monday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :A man was hit to death in a collision between trailer and a mini truck near New Basira Bypass at Muzaffargarh-DG Khan Road on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, 59-year-old Haji Din, son of Muhammad, a resident of Chaman was returning home from Muzaffargarh in a mini truck when a speeding trailer collided with his vehicle near New Basira Bypass.

He sustained serious injuries and died on-the-spot.

The Rescue 1122 personnel reached the spot and shifted the body to District Headquarters Hospital, Muzaffargarh.