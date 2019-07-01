Man Dies In Road Mishap In Quetta
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 09:51 PM
A man namely Shamsuddin died in a road mishap near Khaizai Chowk area here, police sources said on Monday
According to details, the victim was crossing the road when a speedy vehicle hit him to death on the spot near Khaizai Chowk.
Police on information reached the site and shifted the body to civil hospital where the body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medical legal processes.
Police have registered a case.