Man Dies In Road Mishap In Quetta

Man dies in road mishap in Quetta

A man namely Shamsuddin died in a road mishap near Khaizai Chowk area here, police sources said on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :A man namely Shamsuddin died in a road mishap near Khaizai Chowk area here, police sources said on Monday.

According to details, the victim was crossing the road when a speedy vehicle hit him to death on the spot near Khaizai Chowk.

Police on information reached the site and shifted the body to civil hospital where the body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medical legal processes.

Police have registered a case.

More Stories From Pakistan

