Man dies in road mishap in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :A man died in a road mishap near the Dasht area of Mastung district on Friday, Levies sources said.

According to detail, the victim identified as Wali Dad resident of Dasht was crossing the road when a speedy wagon hit him to death.

Levies force on information reached the site and shifted the body to civil hospital where it was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico-legal formalities.

Levies force has registered a case. Further probe was underway.