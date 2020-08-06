Man dies in road mishap in Quetta

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :A man died in a road mishap near Custom area of Quetta, police sources said on Wednesday.

According to detail, the victim identified as Nasrullah resident of Sapezand was crossing the road when a speedy dumper vehicle hit him near Custom area.

As a result, he died on the spot.

Police on information reached the site and shifted the body of the deceased to civil hospital where it was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico-legal formalities.

Police have registered a case.