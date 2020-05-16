UrduPoint.com
Man Dies In Road Mishap In Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :A man was killed in a road accident in Kotmomin police limits here on Saturday.

According to police sources, Muhammad Ahsan 38, resident of Mitha lak was going to kotmomin riding on a motorcycle when a speedy driven car hit the bike near lak morr, as result he died on the spot. Police have registered a case against the car driver.

