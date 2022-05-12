UrduPoint.com

Man Dies In Road Mishap Near Mach

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 12, 2022 | 06:55 PM

A man died in a road mishap when his two wheeler slipped due to overspeeding near Mach area of Bolan district on Thursday

According to Levies sources, the victim whose identity could not be ascertained so far was on way to somewhere on a motorbike when his motorcycle slipped on National Highway near Mach.

The body of the deceased was shifted to nearby hospital's morgue for identification.

Levies force has registered a case.

