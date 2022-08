SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :An old man was killed in a roof collapse in the area of Hussain Shah Bangla police station precincts, on Monday.

According to Rescue-1122, a dilapidated roof collapsed in Chak-83 on Jhang-Sargodha Road.

As a result, Wasiq Ali, 69, was buried under the debris and died. The rescuers handed over the body to the family.