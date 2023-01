PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :A 55-year-old resident died in a roof collapse incident here in Dandar Road Colony on Sunday.

Masroof Hussain 55, a resident of Zeran Chapper in Upper Kurram died on the spot as the roof of the room fall on him.

Teams of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and recovered the dead body from the debris.