Man Dies In Roof-collapse Incident
Faizan Hashmi Published November 24, 2024 | 04:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) A man died due to a roof collapse here on Sunday. According to Rescue-1122 officials, the incident take place in Hamidpur, Sher Shah Road here.
The labour was plastering the walls inside the room when the roof made of wooden beams and mud suddenly collapsed. As a result, 60-year-old Hafeez died on-the-spot.
The body was handed over to his family and the police are investigating the incident.
