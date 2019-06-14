UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Dies In Sanjawi Firing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 10:08 PM

Man dies in Sanjawi firing

Unknown gunmen shot dead a driver of truck at Shotkaat near Sanjawi area of Ziarat district on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :Unknown gunmen shot dead a driver of truck at Shotkaat near Sanjawi area of Ziarat district on Friday.

According to Levies sources, the victim identified as Kabir Shah was driving a truck when armed assailants riding a motorbike opened fire at him near Shotkaat area and fled from the scene.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullet injuries.

The body was shifted to nearby hospital by Levies force where the body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Levies force registered a case and started investigation.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Driver Died Ziarat From

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

7 hours ago

Rehman Malik urges NA Speaker to issue Zardari's p ..

7 hours ago

WB to assist KP government in reviving health, edu ..

7 hours ago

Fawad Chaudhry slapped Senior anchor Sami Ibrahim ..

7 hours ago

UVAS holds workshop on 'Production of FMD virus va ..

7 hours ago

UN Attends Swedish Meetings on Finding Negotiated ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.