Man dies in Sibi bike-car collision

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :A man died in a collision between a motorcycle and a car on National Highway near Bakhtiarabad area of Sibi district on Thursday.

According to Levies sources, the deceased namely Ghulam Rasool was on the way to somewhere when a speedy car hit him which coming from the opposite direction.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving serious injuries.

Levies force on information reached the site and shifted the body to nearby hospital where the body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico-legal formalities. Levies force has registered a case.