UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Dies In Sibi Bike-car Collision

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 06:50 PM

Man dies in Sibi bike-car collision

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :A man died in a collision between a motorcycle and a car on National Highway near Bakhtiarabad area of Sibi district on Thursday.

According to Levies sources, the deceased namely Ghulam Rasool was on the way to somewhere when a speedy car hit him which coming from the opposite direction.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving serious injuries.

Levies force on information reached the site and shifted the body to nearby hospital where the body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico-legal formalities. Levies force has registered a case.

Related Topics

Car Died Man Sibi SITE From

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme approves housing gr ..

55 minutes ago

Kuwait announces 1,041 new COVID-19 cases, 5 death ..

1 hour ago

COVID-19 Death Toll in Finland Reaches 306, Includ ..

16 minutes ago

US Navy Aware of Reports of Possible Active Shoote ..

16 minutes ago

Cyprus ends virus lockdown but airports stay shut

16 minutes ago

Railway police directed to ensure foolproof securi ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.