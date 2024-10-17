Open Menu

Man Dies In Tractor Accident In Chiniot

Sumaira FH Published October 17, 2024 | 07:39 PM

A 25-year-old man died after falling while attempting to attach a trolley to a tractor in Chiniot on Thursday

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) A 25-year-old man died after falling while attempting to attach a trolley to a tractor in Chiniot on Thursday.

According to local authorities, the incident occurred when Arbaz Khan, son of Javed was working to connect the trolley to the tractor.

He accidentally fell and became trapped underneath the trolley.

Rescue 1122 personnel were immediately dispatched to the scene.

They provided first aid to Arbaz Khan and extracted him from under the trolley.

He was then rushed to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital in critical condition but unfortunately passed away.

The body of the deceased has been handed over to his family members.

More Stories From Pakistan