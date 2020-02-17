UrduPoint.com
Man Dies In Tractor-vehicle Collision

Mon 17th February 2020 | 12:30 AM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :A man died in a collision between a tractor and a vehicle on National Highway near Shahoo Garahi area of Washuk district, Levies sources said on Sunday.

According to details, both the vehicles collided with each other due to over speeding, leaving one person dead on the spot.

Levies force on information reached the site and shifted the body to a nearby hospital where it was identified as Muhammad Khan resident of Panjgur.

The body was sent to his native town after completion of medico legal formalities.

Levies force has registered a case.

