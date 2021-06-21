UrduPoint.com
Man Dies In Train Accident

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 08:11 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :A young man lost his life after being struck by a train in the Latifabad Unit 7 area here on Monday.

According to the police, Muhammad Adnan was crossing the railway track when he was hit by the train Rehman Baba Express, which was transporting passengers from Rawalpindi to Karachi.

The deceased was a resident of Shah Faisal Colony, Karachi.

The train was stopped at the place of the accident for some moments.

The body was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital.

