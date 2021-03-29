Man dies in truck-bike collision in Khuzdar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :A man died in a collision between a truck and a motorbike on National Highway near Waheer area of Khuzdar district on Monday.

According to Levies sources, the victim identified as Muhammad Yousaf was on way to somewhere on a motorcycle when a Karachi bound truck hit him which was coming from opposite direction due to over speeding.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving serious injuries.

The body of the deceased was shifted to government Teaching Hospital Khuzdar where it was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Levies force has registered a case.