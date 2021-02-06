UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Dies In Wadh Firing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 10:47 PM

Man dies in Wadh firing

Unidentified gunmen killed a man in Wadh area of Khuzdar district on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :Unidentified gunmen killed a man in Wadh area of Khuzdar district on Saturday.

According to Levies sources, the victim identified as Khalil Ahmed was near Pehlimas area when armed assailants came there and opened fire at him and fled from the scene.

As a consequence, he died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities. The motive behind the killing could not be ascertained so far.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.

Related Topics

Fire Died Man Khuzdar From

Recent Stories

Ziaullah Longove visits CMH, Civil hospital

13 minutes ago

Dr Yasmin prays for Ali Sadpara's safe recovery

13 minutes ago

AU leader Faki re-elected for second 4-year term: ..

16 minutes ago

Benin presidential candidate wounded in gun attack ..

16 minutes ago

Football: Scottish Premiership table

16 minutes ago

Football: English Championship table

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.