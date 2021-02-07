Man dies in Wadh firing

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :Unidentified gunmen killed a man in Wadh area of Khuzdar district on Saturday.

According to Levies sources, the victim identified as Khalil Ahmed was near Pehlimas area when armed assailants came there and opened fire at him and fled from the scene.

As a consequence, he died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities. The motive behind the killing could not be ascertained so far.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.