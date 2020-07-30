Man dies in wall collapse incident

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :A man died when a wall collapsed him at Nawan Killi area of the provincial capital on Thursday.

According to police sources, the victim was identified as Muhammad Karim who was busy in constructing the wall as it fell down on him which caused his death at Saraghargai areaPolice on information reached the site and shifted the body to civil hospital where it was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico-legal formalities.