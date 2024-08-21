Man dies in water well in Mohmand

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) A man died in a water well after fell down in it at Mohmand tribal district on Wednesday.

Police said Alamzeb Khan son of Saidagul resident Hashimkor Adeenkhel expired in a well after his legs slipped while bringing out water from it at tehsil Safi.

Later, the Rescue 1122 teams recovered the body and handed over it to the victim family for burial.