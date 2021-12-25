Man Dies Of Burn Injuries
Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Sat 25th December 2021 | 05:19 PM
A man died after sustaining burn injuries at Sameejabad, as the fire erupted in a house here on Saturday
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :A man died after sustaining burn injuries at Sameejabad, as the fire erupted in a house here on Saturday.
According to Rescue-1122 sources, the department received a call about fire incident in a house, located at Sameejabad. When the team reached the site, they found a body. The deceased was identified Zafar Iqbal (52) son of Babu.
Police was looking into the matter.