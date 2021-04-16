UrduPoint.com
Man Dies Of Cardiac Arrest Seeing Brother Killed In Firing Attack

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 10:26 PM

Man dies of cardiac arrest seeing brother killed in firing attack

A man took his last breath in a fatal cardiac arrest soon after seeing blood stained body of his brother shot at and killed by an unknown accused in Khangarh on Friday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :A man took his last breath in a fatal cardiac arrest soon after seeing blood stained body of his brother shot at and killed by an unknown accused in Khangarh on Friday.

According to details, Manzoor Hussain Siyal was passing through Basti Kirar Wala in Khangarh tehsil by his motorcycle when some unknown accused shot at and killed him.

After receiving information deceased's brother reached the site but could not bear the sight of his brother's body lying in a pool of blood. Ghafoor Hussain suffered cardiac arrest and died there.

Khangarh police have shifted bodies of two brothers to hospital and started investigations.

