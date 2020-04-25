Man dies of coronavirus at Daska Kalan town

(@FahadShabbir)

A coronavirus patient, Muhammad Shafi (70), died at Daska Kalan town here on Saturday, Assistant Commissioner Daska Asif Hussain Mehdi confirmed to the press here

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :A coronavirus patient, Muhammad Shafi (70), died at Daska Kalan town here on Saturday, Assistant Commissioner Daska Asif Hussain Mehdi confirmed to the press here.

The deceased was buried in a local graveyard under the supervision of the district administration, he added.