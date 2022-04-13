Man dies of drowning in multan

A man drowned to death in Chenab river as he was swimming at Suraj Miani near Akber band on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :A man drowned to death in Chenab river as he was swimming at Suraj Miani near Akber band on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122, a youngster namely Vajahat(22)years son of Mukhtaar drowned suddenly in river.

Rescue 1122 team reached to the site but the local people had already recovered the body.

Rescue 1122 handed over the dead body to heirs. Further investigation of the incident was underway.