UrduPoint.com

Man Dies Of Drowning In Multan

Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2022 | 03:32 PM

Man dies of drowning in multan

A man drowned to death in Chenab river as he was swimming at Suraj Miani near Akber band on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :A man drowned to death in Chenab river as he was swimming at Suraj Miani near Akber band on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122, a youngster namely Vajahat(22)years son of Mukhtaar drowned suddenly in river.

Rescue 1122 team reached to the site but the local people had already recovered the body.

Rescue 1122 handed over the dead body to heirs. Further investigation of the incident was underway.

Related Topics

Dead Man SITE Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Russia Interested in and Open to Cooperation With ..

Russia Interested in and Open to Cooperation With All Countries in Arctic - Puti ..

24 seconds ago
 Terrorist planting bomb killed in explosion

Terrorist planting bomb killed in explosion

25 seconds ago
 Work scheme gives refugees in Britain a fresh star ..

Work scheme gives refugees in Britain a fresh start

3 minutes ago
 Business community urged to extend relief to masse ..

Business community urged to extend relief to masses during Ramzan

3 minutes ago
 BTTN members visit SBK Women University

BTTN members visit SBK Women University

3 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif pays respects at Mazar-e-Quaid

PM Shehbaz Sharif pays respects at Mazar-e-Quaid

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.