Man dies of electric shock

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :A man died after he suffered an electric shock when he mistakenly touched álive conductor while doing work at roof of his house, Adda Dallan Bangla, on Tuesday.

Deceased Fayyaz, who was a labourer and father of two kids died on the spot.

People of the area said that they had complained about the high voltage condutor hanging over the residences since long but no action has so far been taken.