Open Menu

Man Dies Of Electric Shock

Umer Jamshaid Published June 23, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Man dies of electric shock

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) A man died of electric shock from a solar system at tehsil Jatoe.

According to Rescue 1122, a citizen named Amjid was heading somewhere when he received an electric shock from a cable of the solar system. He died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 team rushed to the site and found the man dead.

Related Topics

Dead Died Man SITE Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024

6 hours ago
 Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior min ..

Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..

15 hours ago
 Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various part ..

Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various parts of Attock

15 hours ago
 Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer relig ..

Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer religious rituals for Maharaja Ranj ..

15 hours ago
 Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's wate ..

Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's water supply

15 hours ago
ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises

ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises

15 hours ago
 CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior ..

CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior minister

15 hours ago
 Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professi ..

Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..

15 hours ago
 PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday

PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday

15 hours ago
 Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professi ..

Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..

16 hours ago
 Sepoy Muhammad Azam laid to rest with military hon ..

Sepoy Muhammad Azam laid to rest with military honours in Haripur

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan