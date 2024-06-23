Man Dies Of Electric Shock
Umer Jamshaid Published June 23, 2024 | 02:30 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) A man died of electric shock from a solar system at tehsil Jatoe.
According to Rescue 1122, a citizen named Amjid was heading somewhere when he received an electric shock from a cable of the solar system. He died on the spot.
