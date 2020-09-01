UrduPoint.com
Man Dies Of Electric Shock In Muzaffargarh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 05:13 PM

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :A man died of electric shock at his cattle pen at Khangrah here.

According to official sources, a citizen namely Farzand , resident of Khangrah was working at his cattle pen. All of a sudden, he sustained electric shock from a wire. Resultantly, he died.

Police concerned was investigating the incident.

