Man Dies Of Electric Shock In Muzaffargarh
A man died of electric shock at his cattle pen at Khangrah here
According to official sources, a citizen namely Farzand , resident of Khangrah was working at his cattle pen. All of a sudden, he sustained electric shock from a wire. Resultantly, he died.
Police concerned was investigating the incident.