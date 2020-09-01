Man dies of electric shock in muzaffargarh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :A man died of electric shock at his cattle pen at Khangrah here.

According to official sources, a citizen namely Farzand , resident of Khangrah was working at his cattle pen. All of a sudden, he sustained electric shock from a wire. Resultantly, he died.

Police concerned was investigating the incident.