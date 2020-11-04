Man dies of electrocution

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :A man died of electrocution while fixing an electric fault at his home in Adam Dheri area here on Wednesday morning.

Chakdara police said the man identified as Tahir Ullah, son of Nazar Khan was fixing electricity fault at his home when he received severe electric shock.

He was rushed to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in precarious condition where he breathed his last.

His body was later handed over to the family after completion of legal procedure.