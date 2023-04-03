Man dies of electrocution

(@FahadShabbir)

RENALA KHURD, Apr 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :A labourer died of electrocution in a nearby locality near here on Monday.

According to Rescue-1122, labourer Usman was hammering to break wall at the rooftop of a school in Akhtarabad when his hammer accidently touched the electricity wire passing over there. He received fatal electric shock and fell unconscious.

The rescuers shifted him to hospital where he died.