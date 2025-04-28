Open Menu

Man Dies Of Electrocution

Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2025 | 07:13 PM

A 35-year-old man lost his life after receiving an electric shock here on Monday

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) A 35-year-old man lost his life after receiving an electric shock here on Monday.

Police said the victim identified as Adam Khan, a resident of Muslimabad Rani was repairing an electric switch during rainfall when he received electric shock.

The Rescue 1122 Control Room immediately dispatched a medical team to the site which shifted him to the hospital, where doctors confirmed his death, stated Rescue 1122.

