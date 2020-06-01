UrduPoint.com
Man Dies Of Electrocution In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 09:22 PM

A young man died of electrocution while working at a house, in the limits of D-Type colony police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :A young man died of electrocution while working at a house, in the limits of D-Type colony police station.

Police said on Monday that Allah Ditta of Chak No.256-RB was busy in rectifying electricity faults in a house in Abdullah Colony when he accidently touched wires. He died on the spot.

Police handed over the body to his relatives after completing necessary formalities.

