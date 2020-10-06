Man dies of electrocution in Muzaffargarh

A fourth-grade official of local education department died of electrocution

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :A fourth-grade official of local education department died of electrocution.

Syed Muhammad Aslam Shah, 40, was employee of Girls Primary School Kalar Walla Markaz Gold Haider Ghazi.

On Tuesday morning, he accidentally touched bare wire hanging inside of the school which resulted his death.