UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Dies Of Electrocution In Muzaffargarh

Muhammad Irfan 6 seconds ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 12:50 PM

Man dies of electrocution in Muzaffargarh

A fourth-grade official of local education department died of electrocution

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :A fourth-grade official of local education department died of electrocution.

Syed Muhammad Aslam Shah, 40, was employee of Girls Primary School Kalar Walla Markaz Gold Haider Ghazi.

On Tuesday morning, he accidentally touched bare wire hanging inside of the school which resulted his death.

Related Topics

Education Died Ghazi Gold Employment

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports six deaths, 467 new cases of Covi ..

17 minutes ago

WHO Says Russia Shared Data on Phase I, II Clinica ..

few seconds

WHO calls for action against rising 'pandemic fati ..

2 seconds ago

Bar Council observes strike across KP

4 seconds ago

China in Talks With WHO on Potential Emergency Use ..

8 seconds ago

Kohat police foil drug smuggling bid

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.