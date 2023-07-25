Man dies of electrocution in rainy water

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :A man died on the spot due to electrocution in rainy water, near Katchehry Chowk, here on Tuesday.

According to official sources, Rescue 1122 received a call from a citizen about the incident.

When the team rushed to the site, a man was found dead. The deceased was identified as Umar.

The traders expressed concerns and stated that they informed the Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) officials about electric shock in rainy water but they allegedly expressed lethargy.