Man Dies Of Electrocution In Tando Adam

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 12:39 AM

Man dies of electrocution in Tando Adam

A young man electrocuted to death here on Saturday

TANDO ADAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :A young man electrocuted to death here on Saturday.

According to details, 25-years old Noor Muhammad s/o Ali Nawaz fainted after receiving electric shock while connecting an electric wire at his home. He was shifted to the hospital where doctors confirmed his death. The body later handed over to heirs after completing legal formalities.

More Stories From Pakistan

