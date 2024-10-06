Open Menu

Man Dies Of Heart Attack In Police Station

Faizan Hashmi Published October 06, 2024 | 11:00 AM

Man dies of heart attack in police station

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) A man died of cardiac arrest at police station Daira Deenpanah in Muzaffargarh.

Police said on Sunday that Ajmal Channer came to the Police Station to assist

another person for investigation of a land dispute when he suffered a heart attack

and died.

Police authorities ordered an inquiry into the matter.

