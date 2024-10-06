Man Dies Of Heart Attack In Police Station
Faizan Hashmi Published October 06, 2024 | 11:00 AM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) A man died of cardiac arrest at police station Daira Deenpanah in Muzaffargarh.
Police said on Sunday that Ajmal Channer came to the Police Station to assist
another person for investigation of a land dispute when he suffered a heart attack
and died.
Police authorities ordered an inquiry into the matter.
