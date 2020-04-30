UrduPoint.com
Man Dies Of Lightning Strike, Another Injured

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 10:40 AM

Man dies of lightning strike, another injured

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :A man was died while another sustained injuries in a lightning strike incident reported at Chowk Sandeela Shah Jamal road on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 Sources, Ayub s/o Allah Ditta (35) and Furqan s/o Makhdoom Sajid (16) were busy in work at a bricks kiln when lighting struck them.

Resultantly, Ayub died at the spot and Furqan sustained injuries.

The rescue officials shifted the injured to DHQ hospital and handed over the body to heirs.

