- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Man Dies Of Snake Bite
Faizan Hashmi Published October 10, 2022 | 03:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :A 53-year-old man died of snake bite in Sahiwal Police limits on Monday.
Police said Aslam Shah of Wadhi village was ploughing in the fields when a snake bit himand he died instantly.
Recent Stories
Finance Minister Dar leaves for the US
Realme C25Y is Making Waves in the Market with a Brand New Price of PKR 28,999/-
ECC approves continuation of RCET for export oriented sectors during FY 2022-23
Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Minister’s remarks about IIOJK
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2022
Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th October 2022
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senate Passes Railways Amendment Bill 20222 minutes ago
-
Paint shop gutted2 minutes ago
-
Four arrested, nine bikes recovered11 minutes ago
-
Minister to expand market access for Pakistani exports to China11 minutes ago
-
11 food points fined11 minutes ago
-
THQ Chowk Sarwar Shaheed kicks off medical facilities on health cards11 minutes ago
-
Saniya Shamshad features in latest track 'Kiven Kara Tenu Maf'11 minutes ago
-
One more custodial murder, APHC leader Altaf Ahmed Shah's dies of cancer in custody11 minutes ago
-
PM grieved over death of Kashmiri leader in Indian captivity11 minutes ago
-
7 suspects arrested in search and strike operation in Charsadda12 minutes ago
-
Govt awards Rs 9mln grant to PHF during last 5 years: Senate apprised12 minutes ago
-
India responsible for tragic death of Hurriyat leader Altaf Shah: Wani12 minutes ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.