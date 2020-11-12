UrduPoint.com
Man Dies Of Suffocation In Quetta

2020-11-12

Man dies of suffocation in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :A man died of gas suffocation at Hazara Town area of provincial capital on Thursday.

According to police sources, the victim had forgot to switch of the gas heater before going to sleep owing to cold weather.

As the oxygen of the room was consumed, he suffocated to death.

On information, police reached the site and shifted the body to civil hospital Quetta where the deceased was identified as Abdul Hadi. The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medical legal formalities.

Police have registered a case.

