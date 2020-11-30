UrduPoint.com
Man Dies Of Suffocation In Quetta

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 10:28 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :A 28-year-old man died of gas suffocation at Ismail Colony near Sirki Road area of provincial capital on Monday.

According to police sources, the victim identified as Sajid Javed had forgot to switch of the gas heater before going to sleep owing to cold weather.

As the oxygen of the room was consumed, he suffocated to death.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medical legal formalities.

Police have registered a case.

